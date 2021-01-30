CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana State Police fired shots at a car they were chasing on Interstate 80 and then arrested the suspect in Gary Friday night.
Shortly before 9 p.m. troopers noticed the car driving erratically on I-80 near Kennedy Avenue. When they tried to pull the car over the driver sped away and turned off all his lights.
The car got off the interstate and drove into Gary.
Lake County sheriff’s deputies helped troopers corner the car. That’s when they say the driver rammed the police vehicles.
A sheriff’s deputy and two troopers shot at the car to stop it.
The suspect is Marcus McAbee, 31, of Gary. He is the registered owner of the car.
McAbee was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary for non-life threatening injuries and later transported to the Lake County Jail.
