CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was carjacked Friday night in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, and police say three minors are the suspects.
It’s the latest in the city, which has been experiencing skyrocketing carjackings.
Around 10:30 p.m. the the 36-year-old driver picked up a girl and two boys. They all showed the driver handguns and took her blue Chevy Cruze, police said.
Police later spotted the stolen car before it took off.
On-Star then stopped the car near Pershing and Langley in Bronzeville.
The three people inside the car tried to run away but were caught and taken into custody shortly before midnight.
The rideshare driver was not injured.
RELATED: An interactive map at this link shows the change in the number of carjackings in Chicago neighborhoods between 2019 and 2020.
