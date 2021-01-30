CHICAGO (CBS) — Two suspects were in custody Saturday afternoon after a shooting left three people wounded in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Police said three men got into an argument with two other males around 2:30 p.m. outside a building on the 8100 block of South May Street. After the fight turned physical, one man pulled out a gun, and shot the three victims.
A 36-year-old man was shot in the right foot, and was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the hand, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the right thigh, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
Police said two suspects were taken into custody thanks to quick work by Gresham District officers and the department’s Community Safety Team.
Area Two detectives were questioning both suspects.
Also From CBS Chicago: