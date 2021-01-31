PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Roughly 9 inches of snow fell in Plainfield Saturday night into Sunday alone, but that was no match for four determined neighbors armed with shovels and snow blowers.
Jim, Jim, Jim, and Ray were joined by a canine helper as they spent much of the morning clearing snow from the sidewalks and all of the driveways on their block.
One of the Jims coordinated it all.
“I hate to see someone else out there breaking their back, so I try to help out. There’s an older lady who lives across the street and I do hers most of the time; I guess all of the time,” one of the Jims said.
“Good neighbors may be more valuable than your house itself – because if you need some help for any reason – whether it’s medical, damage to your house, shoveling snow – this is the best kind of neighbors and friends to have – no doubt about it,” Ray said.
Ray said it is actually kind of fun when everyone works together. He also wanted to give a special shoutout to his daughter, who is serving in the Illinois National Guard and is currently deployed in Washington, D.C.