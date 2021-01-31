CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blackhawks were already shorthanded when the season started because of injuries.
Now, as of Sunday night, they are up to five players currently on COVID protocol list.
Nicholas Beaudin and Ryan Carpenter are the latest additions. They can’t play, practice or travel.
Both played in Friday’s first game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blackhawks cancelled Saturday’s practice – out of what they called an abundance of precaution.
On Sunday night, they needed somebody to step up, as they tried to snap a three-game losing streak. They have had three straight losses – each by just a single goal.
But staying healthy has to be the first focus.
“It’s tough once it gets in the locker room. It’s obviously going to find a way to get to some people, but we’re all following protocol – you know, we have our masks on, staying away from each other,” said Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw.
As to those who are out now, Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy said he is “worrying about the individual making sure that he’s OK – sent him a text just to make sure they’re feeling well, and hopefully not symptomatic.”
“We’ve got to do everything we can to protect ourselves, protect our teammates, team, but we’re also preparing to play a game – so no one cares about our circumstances,” said Blackhawks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton.