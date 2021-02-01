CHICAGO (CBS) — The future of where and how Chicago Public Schools students will learn is still up in the air. CPS students are learning remotely today, because the district still hasn’t reached a deal with the Chicago Teachers Union on reopening schools.

A CTU spokesperson said both sides plan to meet again today, after the district and the union did not hold any negotiations on Sunday.

In the meantime, CPS wants teachers to show up to school buildings today in preparation for tomorrow, when the district plans to bring many students back for in-person classes; specifically, pre-kindergarten students, some special education clusters, and students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

On Saturday, CPS said it had reached tentative agreements with CTU on four areas: health and safety protocols, ventilation, contact tracing, and health and safety committees. However, negotiations came to a halt on Sunday, with both sides blaming the other.

“We’ve been waiting all day today for in person negotiations to begin. We have been waiting on the CTU, and I have been directing my team every hour on the hour: ‘Where are they? why haven’t they come back to us, and what is going on?” Lightfoot said Sunday evening.

But the union pointed the finger back at CPS. In a tweet, CTU said: “The CPS bargaining team was instructed not to attend negotiations today unless our teachers, clinicians, PSRPs, nurses, librarians and other rank-and-file educators were prepared to make major concessions.”

CPS said that was not true.

“Fact check: Our bargaining team was told by CTU leadership that they were unavailable to meet until they could develop a response to our most recent offer. Our team has been standing by all day,” CPS tweeted in turn.

Lightfoot said she was willing to stay up all night to hammer out an agreement, but “the CTU needs to come back.”

With CPS demanding teachers and staff return to classrooms on Monday to prepare for students’ to return on Tuesday, both Lightfoot and CPS Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson said there will be consequences for those who don’t show up as required.

“All teachers — pre-k though 8, and cluster teachers — must report. If you do not have an approved accommodation, we expect to see you back in class,” Lightfoot said.

“Teachers and staff that fail to report to school tomorrow will have their access to Google suites cut off at the end of the business day,” Jackson said.

A source told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that if all teachers who are supposed to be in school do not show up and stay remote, lockout from Google classrooms will begin, on a rolling basis, beginning mid-day.

However, the union repeatedly has said teachers won’t return to classrooms until there’s an agreement on a safe return to schools. CTU said one of several remaining sticking points is how CPS can accommodate staff living with medically fragile relatives or loved ones.

Union members are also concerned about the district’s plan to get teachers vaccinated. The union has said it will take action if teachers are locked out today.

CTU Deputy General Counsel Thad Goodchild said such a move “would be both an unfair labor practice and a violation of our contract.”

CTU President Jesse Sharkey said, “If they do lock us out, the next step is going to be for us to call our House of Delegates and make a decision about what comes next.”

A union spokesperson told CBS 2 that decision could be a teachers’ strike as early as Tuesday.

