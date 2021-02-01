CHICAGO (CBS) — After three months of maternity leave, CBS 2 is happy to welcome Irika Sargent back to work.
Irika and her husband, Dorian, welcomed baby Aria Vivian in November, and is she ever adorable!
Their dog Kingsley is still getting adjusted.
Irika said she enjoyed her time at home and is happy to be back at the station.
Congratulations and welcome back, Irika!
