CHICAGO (CBS) — Prosecutors in New York are fighting to block R. Kelly from keeping copies of evidence involving his alleged victims.
The federal prosecutors said the sensitive evidence could end up in the hands of Kelly’s fellow inmates at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.
They are worried that, “In light of the defendant’s history of obstructive conduct… there is a significant risk that… witnesses who may testify against the defendant may be subject to harassment or far worse.”
The motion filed Tuesday also includes a new accusation that the singer tried to convince an alleged victim to drop her lawsuit by threatening to reveal explicit photos of her publicly in 2018.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have accused Kelly of using his fame to recruit young women and girls for illegal sexual activity. The racketeering case also accuses him of kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a child, and forced labor.
The New York indictment specifically charges Kelly with five felony counts, including racketeering and Mann Act violations, which involve transporting a person across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity. The racketeering case also accuses him of kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a child, and forced labor.
The feds have said Kelly preyed on young women dreaming of meeting a superstar, and used his celebrity to coax some victims into “nefarious sex acts” while members of his entourage facilitated his conduct.
The Brooklyn trial is set to start in April after numerous delays.
Kelly is also awaiting trial on sex abuse charges in Chicago and Minnesota.
