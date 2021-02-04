CHICAGO (CBS) — As the latest round of snow hits the Chicago area, airlines already have canceled more than 200 flights at O’Hare and Midway airports, with more than 200 other flights delayed in the past 24 hours.
According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 159 flights had been canceled at O’Hare as of 2:05 p.m., with another 94 canceled at Midway.
In the past 24 hours, 223 flights have been delayed at O’Hare, and another 21 have been delayed at Midway.
Chicago is expected to get 2 to 4 inches of snow by this evening, with isolated areas seeing up to 5 inches of snow.
Brutal cold will move in tonight, sending temperatures down to a low of about 10° overnight. Tomorrow’s high of about 15° could be the best we see over the next week, as temperatures could fall below zero at times, and wind chills could reach 20 to 30 below zero.
