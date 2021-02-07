CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged Sunday with shooting and killing another man on the city’s West Side, and then crashing into a squad car and another vehicle as he drove several miles.
Jason Bergollo, 35, was charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated fleeing.
It all started at 9:11 p.m. Friday near Cicero and North avenues in North Austin, where police say the suspect shot and killed a 42-year-old man who was trying to break up a fight between the suspect and a third man.
The shooter, identified by police as Bergollo, then hopped into a Volkswagen Passat and took off, police said.
From the scene of the shooting, the suspect drove to Milwaukee, Diversey, and Kimball avenues in Logan Square, where he crashed into a car after police tried to pull him over.
The driver in the car that was hit was not hurt.
Police then used a helicopter to follow the man to Kedzie and Barry avenues in Avondale, where the suspect was finally caught after crashing into an unmarked police squad car and then hitting a wall. Officers said the lights were activated on the unmarked squad car.
No one was injured.
Police say two other men ran from the scene of the initial shooting. Detectives are searching for them as well.
