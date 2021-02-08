CHICAGO (CBS) — Word of the death of former Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis comes as the CTU prepares to vote on a tentative agreement to return to in-classroom learning.
But more work needs to do before it's a done deal.
CTU delegates still have to vote on the pact. That’s expected to happen Monday night or Tuesday. If the union votes no, it could trigger a lockout and a strike. If teachers vote to accept the deal, there will be a staggered return to in-person learning.
If CTU votes ‘yes’ on tentative agreement, this is when teachers and staff would return:
Students
Pre-K/Cluster – Return Thursday Feb. 11th
K-5th Graders – Return March 1st
6-8th Graders – Return March 8th
Teachers Staff Return –
Pre-K/Cluster – Feb. 11th
K-5 – February 22nd
6-8th – March 1st“We need to give parents options and that’s exactly what this tentative agreement does,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfooot.
The tentative deal establishes guidelines for a return to all-remote learning if COVID rates spike.
It also gives vaccination priority to high-risk teachers and those who teach in neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic.