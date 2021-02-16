CHICAGO (CBS)– The best plan this morning is to stay home if you can. If you go out, you’ll find a foot of snow to clear off from your car.
CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas was live in Logan Square with updates on how the city plans to remove the piles of snow.
Traffic is picking up at California and Fullerton as people wake up…but the roads are still covered in snow. We are seeing some drivers getting stuck in the snow. If you have to go out, be careful @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xiAdaETIGQ
McNicholas said the main roads, like Fullerton, are covered with snow even after snow plows arrived.
Starting Tuesday, the City of Chicago will send out dump trucks to try to collect some of the snow and move it to other locations with more room.
