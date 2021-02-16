CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy lake effect snow continues into Tuesday.
Lake effect snow will continue for Chicago through mid to late morning, switching to northewest Indiana by afternoon.
So far, the heaviest snow totals have been reported near Midway to Evanston. Areas near Midway have already reported nearly 16 inches.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Combines With Winter Storm System; 1 To 2 Inches Falling Per Hour
Valparaiso reported 16 inches as well. CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis said it is possible some areas will report 18 inches of snow.
By Wednesday the snow will stop, leaving a dry day. The next chance for snow is Thursday.