CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting shut down the outbound Stevenson Expy. near Cicero Avenue on Wednesday morning.
A woman was reportedly shot in the stomach but managed to drive to a Shell gas station at Harlem Avenue and the expressway and asked for help.READ MORE: Preservation Chicago Renews Call To Turn Chicago Lakefront Into National Park, Calls For Protection For Catholic Churches And West Loop Industrial Buildings
An ambulance responded to the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is not yet known.READ MORE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, City Council Pay Tribute To Late Former CTU President Karen Lewis; 'She Was A Fighter For The Many'
State Police are investigating, but could not immediatly confirm details of the shooting.MORE NEWS: Victim Shot In Hand During Carjacking Attempt In Logan Square