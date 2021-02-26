CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois State Rep. Edward Guerra Kodatt has declined the full month’s salary he was entitled to, even though he served less than three days in office this week before resigning as former Rep. Michael Madigan’s hand-picked successor.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office confirmed Friday that Kodatt informed them via email that, “In the spirit of good governance and in the best interest of the people of the state of Illinois I decline the one month salary to which I am entitled by law.”

Madigan picked Kodatt, 26, as his successor in the 22nd District of the Illinois House on Sunday during a meeting of Democratic committeemen in the district. As the 13th Ward Democratic committeeman, the former House Speaker controls 56% of the weighted vote to fill the seat he vacated last week, giving him the discretion to choose his replacement.

However, two days after engineering Kodatt’s appointment, Madigan and Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) issued a statement calling on Kodatt to step down over “alleged questionable conduct.” Madigan and Quinn did not elaborate on what that conduct was.

Kodatt resigned the next day from the Illinois House, as well as from his job in the constituent services office run by Madigan and Quinn.

On Thursday, Madigan picked Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar to replace Kodatt.

Mendoza has urged Guerrero-Cuellar to decline a full month’s salary for February as well.

“Taxpayers should not have to pay three different representatives three full months’ salary for the same seat for the same month,” Mendoza said in a statement.

The comptroller’s office said Madigan already has received his full month’s salary for February. He resigned from his House seat on Feb. 18, little more than a month after he was forced to surrender the speaker’s gavel. He also has since resigned as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.