CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Rep. Edward Guerra Kodatt, who was picked to succeed former state Rep. Michael Madigan in the Illinois House, has resigned only three days after Madigan picked him for the seat.

A spokesman for House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch confirmed Kodatt has submitted his resignation to the House Clerk’s office.

Just hours earlier, Madigan and Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) had issued a statement calling on Kodatt to step down.

“After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace,” Madigan and Quinn said in a statement Tuesday night.

They were not more specific about the conduct.

Kodatt, 26, won 63 percent of the weighted vote to fill the 22nd District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives. Madigan, the former House Speaker, selected him as successor on Sunday.

Madigan had the largest share of the weighted vote.

For the past four years, Kodatt has worked as infrastructure manager for Quinn.

Madigan resigned his seat as a state representative this past Thursday, little more than a month after surrendering the gavel as Speaker of the Illinois House.

Madigan also resigned Monday as chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.

Madigan lost his seat as Illinois House Speaker only after he was implicated last year in the sweeping ComEd bribery scandal.

“It’s no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois. The fact is, my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois,” Madigan said in a statement.

Despite Madigan’s nearly 40-year reign as Speaker, during which he became seen as the most powerful politician in the state, it had appeared certain for weeks he would not get another term, after 19 House Democrats announced last year that they would not vote to re-elect him due to the ComEd scandal, leaving him short of the 60 votes he needed.