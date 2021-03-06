CHICAGO (CBS) — Coronavirus vaccine appointment sign-ups at the United Center will soon open to even more people than just seniors.
But as CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Saturday, some glitches are causing concern over if the sign-up website can handle another influx.
Late Saturday, crews working here on site to start vaccinations next week. But some wonder if that registration website needs a little work before that can happen.
That’s because Saturday, people were noticing emails with cancellations or rescheduling. It comes after they were one of the tens of thousands who booked slots last Thursday on the ZocDoc site.
The Facebook help group Vaccine Angels told us the glitches might have to do with how people initially signed up for accounts.
But starting Sunday, the appointment pool extends to those 16 and older with medical conditions – only amplifying concern over if more issues could come.
“And if you magnify that by thousands of people, just by sheer probability, there’s bound to be confusion and overlap – not that I think that the people who set up the booking system didn’t try their absolute best,” said Susie Prather of Vaccine Angels.
We're working to get answers from Chicago city officials about what's going on. But officials are encouraging seniors to call the UC hotline which now has expanded its capacity.
The number for that hotline is (312) 746-4835.