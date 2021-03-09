CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the men charged in the killing of off-duty Chicago Police Officer John Rivera has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.
Jovan Battle, 34, was found guilty in August 2019 and was convicted by a jury on first-degree murder, aggravated battery and discharge of firearm. His co-defendant, Menelik Jackson, was also charged with attempted murder.
In Mach 2019, police said Jackson and another man got into a fight with a group of Hispanic men on a party bus at the flagship McDonald's restaurant at 600 N. Clark St.
Police at the time said Jackson was seen on video running back to the McDonald’s with a gun after the party bus had left.
Sources said Jackson then approached a homeless man, who has since been identified as Battle, and asked if he had seen any Hispanic people in the area.
Off-duty officer John Rivera was less than a block away from the McDonald’s, leaving Stout Barrel House & Pizza with his girlfriend and friend. After Rivera got into his car, Battle and Jackson approached the car, and Jackson shot Rivera and wounded his friend.