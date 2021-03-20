INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — Many hoped Illinois and Loyola would meet a little later in the NCAA Tournament, but they’re meeting on Sunday.

A trip to the Sweet 16 is on the line in the all-Illinois matchup.

This is the schools’ second ever meeting in the NCAA tourney. Loyola won in 1963 en route to a national title.

The Illini are a No. 1 seed, who have won 15 of 16 and have been overpowering their opponents – with their two All-Americans Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, and a number of great role players like Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo, among others.

The No. 8-seeded Ramblers have also been red hot, winning 18 of 19. They get it done with the number one scoring defense in the country, and their own third-team All-American Cameron Krutwig.

It should be a fun one for all basketball fans in the state.

“It’s great for our state. I think it speaks volumes to their program and the job Porter (Moser) has done,” said Illini Coach Brad Underwood. “I’m excited to be back in the tournament for our program, and where I think it should be.”

“Good teams getting good recruits, the right coaching staff, a great culture – Loyola has a great culture – and that’s what it takes to, you know, be successful at this level,” Dosunmu said.

“It’s been a lot of excitement,” said Loyola guard Keith Clemons. “The guys, including myself – we’re all ready for it, even, I had trouble sleeping last night just because I’m so amped up.”

“They want the challenge. They want to play. And they know how good the challenges are in front of them, but they’re excited, and you’ve got to harness it, but you’ve also got to let it go a little,” said Loyola Coach Porter Moser.

You can watch the game on CBS 2 at 11 a.m. Sunday. The A-Team of Jim Nantz and Bill Raftery will be on the call for CBS Sports.