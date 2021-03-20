DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Beth Mowins, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, Jake Marisinick, Spring Training, Spring Training 2021

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — It was a historic day Saturday on the Cubs’ television broadcast for their Cactus League game.

Veteran announcer Beth Mowins became the first woman ever to do play-by-play for a Cubs game.

READ MORE: Protesters Rally, March In Logan Square Against Hate Crimes Targeting Asian-Americans; Other Events Held Around Country

Mowins first called an NFL game in 2017 – and has been the longtime voice of the College Softball World Series.

READ MORE: Officer Shot In Hand In South Austin; Suspect Surrenders After Barricading Himself Inside Building

She is scheduled to call a few regular-season games this season filling-in for Jon Sciambi.

The Cubs took on the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Jake Marisinick added a home run.

MORE NEWS: 2 Security Officers Attacked By Mourners Leaving Funeral At Mount Hope Cemetery

The Cubs won 4-2.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff