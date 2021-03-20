Kyle Fuller Headed To Broncos, Bears Sign Desmond Trufant To Replace HimThe Bears have officially released Kyle Fuller, and he almost immediately reportedly reached a deal with the Denver Broncos.

Spring Training 2021: 2-Run Double In First For Eloy Jimenez As Sox Beat ClevelandThe White Sox took on the Cleveland Indians in Cactus League action in Glendale on Saturday.

4th Straight Loss For Blackhawks As They Fall To Tampa Bay Lightning AgainAndrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his franchise-record tying 11th consecutive victory, Victor Hedman had three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Loyola, Illini Excited For All-Illinois Matchup In NCAA Tournament Sunday: 'It's Great For Our State'Many hoped Illinois and Loyola would meet a little later in the NCAA Tournament, but they’re meeting on Sunday.

Spring Training 2021: Cubs Top Rockies As Beth Mowins Becomes First Woman To Call Play-By-Play For A Cubs GameIt was a historic day Saturday on the Cubs’ television broadcast for their Cactus League game.

Sister Jean Confident In Ramblers' NCAA Tournament Chances Against IlliniSister Jean is still working on Ramblers v. Illini scouting report, but she did watch the Illini in Big Ten Championship last week and wants to be careful not to give away any of her game plan that she'll share with the players later. She's confident in Loyola.