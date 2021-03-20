MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — It was a historic day Saturday on the Cubs’ television broadcast for their Cactus League game.
Veteran announcer Beth Mowins became the first woman ever to do play-by-play for a Cubs game.READ MORE: Protesters Rally, March In Logan Square Against Hate Crimes Targeting Asian-Americans; Other Events Held Around Country
Mowins first called an NFL game in 2017 – and has been the longtime voice of the College Softball World Series.READ MORE: Officer Shot In Hand In South Austin; Suspect Surrenders After Barricading Himself Inside Building
She is scheduled to call a few regular-season games this season filling-in for Jon Sciambi.
The Cubs took on the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Jake Marisinick added a home run.MORE NEWS: 2 Security Officers Attacked By Mourners Leaving Funeral At Mount Hope Cemetery
The Cubs won 4-2.