CHICAGO (CBS) — Three weeks after she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout while sitting in a car at a West Pullman gas station, 11-year-old Ny-Andra Dyer has died.

Police confirmed Monday that Ny-Andra had been pronounced dead. They referred further questions to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Ny-Andra’s mother has said a bullet hit the sixth grader’s spinal cord, and was too close to an artery to be removed.

On the night of Monday, March 1, Ny-Andra was on her way home to finish her homework, sitting in the car with her family at the gas station in the 100 block of West 127th Street when three men started shooting. She was shot in the face.

Police said the 11-year-old was not the intended target of the shooting. She was wounded in a shooting involving three men.

Police said a 19-year-old man was leaving the gas station store when two men went up to him.

As he tried to go back into the store, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the teen, twice in his pelvic area and once in his left knee. Sources said the teen then returned fire, with an assault weapon-style rifle.

Police recovered a handgun near the scene, along with 16 shell casings.

After he was shot, sources said the teen got back into his vehicle and drove to his house, where he called for an ambulance. Sources said he had been dealing drugs in an area claimed by a rival gang.

Ny-Andra was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital with serious brain injuries.

The investigation continues into finding the person who shot Ny-Andra. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

There’s a 24-hour National Call Center number: 1-800-883-5587 (1-800-U-TELL-US).