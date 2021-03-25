CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded late Thursday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
The incident took place at 2451 W. 46th Pl. Sources said a store security guard was also shot, as was the suspect.
Police News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern said the officer’s condition was unknown and a suspect was in custody.
The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The extent of the officer’s injuries were not immediately learned.
Sources told CBS 2’s Brad Edwards the officer was apparently responding to a shooting at nearby Home Depot.
In that incident, a security guard was shot and gravely wounded, sources said. The suspect was also shot and wounded and was going to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, sources said.
Further details were not immediately available.