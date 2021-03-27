Despite Loyola's Loss In Sweet 16, Ramblers Fans Confident They'll Be Back In NCAA Tournament Soon; 'We’re Still Excited'You could definitely feel the mood shift from hopefulness to heartbreak as a Ramblers rally fell short in their 65-58 loss to Oregon State, but fans are confident Sister Jean's squad will be back.

Despite Strong Spring, Cubs Option Nico Hoerner To Triple-A IowaThe Cubs could delay Hoerner’s eligibility for salary arbitration until after the 2023 season if they keep him in the minors for 30 to 50 days, unless there are changes in the next collective bargaining agreement.

'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof On Paid Pregnancy Leave PolicyThe CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.

Q&A With Loyola Ramblers Sophomore Braden NorrisThe Oakland of Michigan transfer has made some big shots, and his tough guy facial expressions got the attention of former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who compared him to another slight more famous Norris.

Q&A With Loyola Ramblers Senior Lucas WilliamsonCBS 2's Matt Zahn talks with Loyola Ramblers senior and Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year Lucas Williamson about his team, which leads the nation in scoring defense.