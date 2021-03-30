Spring Training Report: Can The Los Angeles Dodgers Repeat?This week's Spring Training Report looks at Opening Day and the predicted division winners going into the MLB regular season.

NFL Owners Vote To Add 17th Game To 2021 Schedule; Bears To Visit Raiders In Extra GameIt's the first time the NFL has expanded the regular seasons schedule since 1978, when the number of games each team played increased from 14 to 16.

Rizzo Cuts Off Talks With Cubs As Free Agency LoomsRizzo has a $16.5 million salary this season. He set a deadline of opening day for a new agreement.

21 Points For Vucevic, But Bulls Lose 4th Straight As They Fall To WarriorsThe Golden State Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Spring Training 2021: Nico Hoerner Hits 3-Run Homer As Cubs Top Diamondbacks In Last Cactus League Game This SeasonThe Cubs enjoyed their last Cactus League game of the spring on Monday, hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With Contract Extension Talk Stalled, This Year Might Be Anthony Rizzo's Last With CubsOpening Day is Thursday, and it’s hard to believe this will already be Anthony Rizzo's 10th year in the Cubs organization - and possibly his last.