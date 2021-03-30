CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old man from downstate has been charged with attempted murder, after police said he stabbed another man who declined to give him spare change on Sunday on the Magnificent Mile.
Alaxstair Reed, of Danville, is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery.
Police said Reed approached a 52-year-old man who was walking in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, and asked the man for spare change.
When the man declined, Reed pulled out a sharp object and threatened the victim, who tried to walk away. That’s when Reed stabbed the man in the neck. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The victim and witnesses provided a description of Reed, and officers took him into custody shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday a couple blocks away from the attack, in the 100 block of East Superior Street.
Reed is due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.