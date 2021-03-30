CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials have identified the gunman who was killed by Chicago police on Thursday, after he shot an officer and a Home Depot security guard after he was caught shoplifting.

Tuesday morning, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the gunman as 18-year-old Travon Chadwell, of Chicago Lawn, who died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The chain of events started Thursday afternoon with a shoplifting at the Home Depot at 4555 S. Western Blvd. Chadwell got into a struggle with security officer Kevin Lockett at the store, and shot Lockett in the head, gravely wounding him.

The shoplifter ran off, and police gave chase. The first officer on the scene was shot in the shoulder, and as fellow officers tended to him, others continued the chase, catching up to Chadwell in a nearby backyard, where the gunman was killed in a shootout with police.

The wounded officer was treated and released from the hospital on the same day of the shooting. A four-year veteran of the department, he is assigned to the 9th (Deering) District. He was the fourth Chicago police officer to be shot in two weeks.

Lockett underwent surgery on Thursday, and an updated condition was not available Tuesday morning. His fiancée, Elaine Jones, visited him at the University of Chicago Medical Center for the first time Friday night.

Jones said Lockett was not in a coma on Friday, but had yet to open his eyes following surgery. She is determined that her wedding will still go on as planned.

Lockett is a father of three. He’s worked security at the Home Depot less than a year. As Lockett battles with a bullet to the head, his fiancée is optimistic about their future together.

“He’s a good one, and we don’t want to lose a good one,” she said. “I plan to be Mrs. Kevin Lockett real soon.”