CHICAGO (CBS) — This Opening Day eve, the Cubs were getting set to open their season at a frigid Wrigley Field, where they will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1 p.m. Thursday.

After not having any fans inside Wrigley last season, the Cubs will welcome around 8,000 for the opener. Crews zip-tied off seats that won’t be used.

The Cubs had just a light workout Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Rizzo is preparing for what could be his final opening day in Chicago with his contract set to expire after the season.

The Cubs and the 31-year-old appear to be far apart on a new deal, but Jed Hoyer said he’s very confident something will get done.

“I don’t think there’s any bigger Anthony Rizzo supporter out there than I am, and you know obviously, I want him playing first base for the Cubs for a long time – in 2022 and beyond – and obviously, I know more about the negotiations and what’s out there. I am confident that he wants to be back here in Chicago. I know that we want him back here, and so I believe something will work out,” said Hoyer, the Cubs’ President of Baseball Operations. “Ultimately, the timing to me doesn’t matter, you know? What matters is that we’re able to reach an agreement.”