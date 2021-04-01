SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) — The person who was killed in a crash involving an Illinois Department of Transportation help truck on the Bishop Ford Freeway was a 4-year-old boy, Illinois State Police said Thursday.

The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound lane of I-94 at 159th Street.

Authorities said an IDOT truck was stopped with emergency lights on to help a motorist assist on the left shoulder.

Another vehicle ran into the IDOT truck. A 4-year-old boy identified as William Collier was killed in that car and was killed in the accident. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said William died of multiple head injuries and his death was accidental.

The driver of the white Volkswagen sedan, a 27-year-old man from Chicago, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the IDOT vehicle – a 59-year-old man from Schaumburg – was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.

Illinois passed Scott’s Law, which requires motorists to:

• Slow down

• Drive with caution

• Move over to another lane. Reduce speed if changing lanes is unsafe.

And for construction or work zones, when entering a highway construction area, Illinois law requires motorists to:

• Slow down

• Discontinue wireless use

• Yield or change lanes away from any authorized vehicles or workers in the area.

Scott’s Law or the “Move Over” law applies to all vehicles displaying flashing warning lights. Motorists are required to move over when encountering any stopped/disabled vehicles, when it is safe to do so.

Violators could face a maximum fine of up to $10,000.