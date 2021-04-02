CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old shot and killed by Chicago police this week, said they want transparency with the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Adeena Weiss Ortiz, the family’s attorney, said Adam’s mother is not ready to speak to the media about the shooting. But only to say that he was a happy child who loved animals and playing with Legos. She said the family will get to see any available bodycam video of the incident next week.

Adam, who went to Gary Elementary School, had no criminal background and was not involved in any gang activity, according to Ortiz. The child died at 2:30 in the morning. His mother was informed about Adam’s death days afterwards. He had four siblings.

“At this time, the family doesn’t have all the information, and they are encouraging the full cooperation of COPA (Civilian Office of Police Accountability), and the Chicago Police Department, and transparency in obtaining the video as soon as possible, Weiss Ortiz said.

“I just want to know what really happened to my baby,” said Adam’s mother Elizabeth Toledo, who sobbed as she addressed the media. “They had a lot of options. But not kill him. They could have shot him in the leg, his arm, up in the air. I don’t know, but not kill my baby.”

Weiss Ortiz also had a message to the community regarding negative messages Adam’s mother has received since his death.

“(She said) the community that the community is judging her. She wants to let you know that she was a full time mom and a homemaker, to five children, ages 11 to 24. But on Sunday night, she put her son to bed in the room that he shared with his brother,” Weiss Ortiz said. “She is also asking for privacy, to mourn and grieve the loss of her son.”

According to Weiss Ortiz, Adam’s mother filed a missing persons report on Saturday but Adam returned on Sunday.

“The little boy was at home in his bed Sunday night. On Monday morning he was shot. And only two days later she was made aware of his death,” Weiss Ortiz said.

Early Monday morning, Chicago Police arrived for a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots fired in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in the Little Village area. Grainy surveillance video shows officers pulling up and getting out, but what played out next in the alley is only captured on police body camera.

Police said Adam and a 21-year-old man were in the alley. According to COPA, both ran.

Police captured the man, but the teen was shot. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said it was a single bullet to the chest.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said Thursday that it will take some time before anyone in the public can see the video. But as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Adam’s family will get the chance to watch the video whether it is released or not.

Police never mentioned the person they shot was 13 years old. Instead, that information was released three days later by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Then, and only then, did tweets from police Supt. David Brown speak about the young victim. In a statement, Brown said:

“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city. Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile, who was fatally shot by a Chicago Police officer in the early morning hours of Monday, March 29, 2021.”