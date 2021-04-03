CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Chicago Police in Portage Park this week called for answers Saturday.
Anthony Alvarez was shot and killed early this past Wednesday in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street, right near his house. Police said they confronted him and he had a gun.
On Saturday, dozens of people stood behind Alvarez’s cousin, Roxana Figueroa, in Federal Plaza downtown.
"To this day, they still haven't said why they were chasing him. Yes, he had a gun on him. But did they know he had a permit for it?" Figueroa said. "He lived by himself, in an ugly neighborhood."
She gave her family’s side of what happened Wednesday, when police shot Alvarez after a foot chase.
Figueroa said neighbors saw her cousin put his hands up in surrender before he was shot.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.
The officer involved has been placed on administrative duties.