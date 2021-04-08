CHICAGO (CBS) — A toddler is fighting for his life after being shot in a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive downtown.
On Thursday morning, Lurie Children’s Hospital said the boy, identified as Kayden Swann, “is demonstrating some return in brain activity” while getting critical care treatment in the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.READ MORE: Biggest COVID-19 Outbreak Yet At University Of Chicago; School Implements Remote Classes, Restrictions
“As of last night, we were successful in lifting some of the sedation medication Kayden required to protect his brain,” Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, associate chief medical officer and medical director, said. “We are pleased to see Kayden make some recovery as he is demonstrating some return in brain activity.”
NOW: Update on the condition of 21-month old Kayden Swann, the boy shot on Lake Shore Drive Tuesday: @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lC44Yzsa3E
While it is too early to make predictions about the toddler’s full recovery, doctors are “optimistic.”READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Receive A Fourth Relief Payment?
Swann reamins in critical condition.
On Thursday, Jushawn Brown, 43, was charged in connection with the shooting on Lake Shore Drive shooting that left a toddler in critical condition. However, police are still searching for the person who shot the little boy in the head.
Brown was in the car with the 21-month-old during what turned into a road rage shooting. Police said Brown shot at another car during the incident.
The 21-month-old boy was a passenger in a car shot at over the course of two blocks on northbound Lake Shore Drive near Roosevelt Road along Grant Park.
The car was shot at over the course of two blocks on northbound Lake Shore Drive near Roosevelt Road. Police said shots flew along the Drive for two blocks between 9th and 11th streets.MORE NEWS: Oak Park Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop Near Eisenhower Expressway; Suspect Injured
A Good Samaritan drove the gravely injured toddler and family from the Drive to Northwestern Hospital in Streeterville, and he is credited for giving the little boy a fighting chance.