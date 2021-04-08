New Book 'Policing Black Athletes: Racial Disconnect In Sports' Examines Colin Kaepernick's Protest: 'That Has Become The Lightning Rod For Outrageous Protest'Sociologist Dr. Vernon Andrews discusses his new book, one that dives into the issues of race in sports and the "policing" of Black athletes on and off the field.

Home Opener At Guaranteed Rate Field With White Sox Fans Returning; Here's What You Need To knowWith COVID restrictions, today's home opener will look different.

Blackhawks To Buy AHL Affiliate IceHogs; $23 Million Capital Improvement Project Set Up To Renovate Rockford's BMO Harris Bank CenterThe Blackhawks will now own their AHL affiliate as they purchase the IceHogs from the City of Rockford.

White Sox Miss Out On Sweep As They Lose To MarinersKyle Seager slapped an opposite-field, bases clearing double for the big blow in Seattle’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Mariners avoided a sweep with an win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

DePaul Introduces Tony Stubblefield As New Blue Demons Basketball Coach; He Hopes To Bring Back Tradition Of SuccessThe DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday introduced their new head men's basketball coach, Tony Stubblefield - hoping to bring back the tradition of success for the team.

Joc Pederson Ties Game With First Home Run For Cubs, But They Lose To Brewers In 10Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.