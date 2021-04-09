CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old fatally shot by police during a confrontation, is scheduled to view the police body camera video and other materials related to the March 29 shooting next week, the family’s attorneys said Friday.
“The City of Chicago, the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability have been very cooperative,” the family’s attorneys said in a statement. “We wish to correct speculative reports in the media that suggest otherwise.”
On March 29, Chicago Police arrived for a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots fired in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in the Little Village area. Grainy surveillance video shows officers pulling up and getting out, but what played out next in the alley is only captured on police body camera.
Police said Adam and a 21-year-old man were in the alley. According to investigators, both ran.
Police captured the man, but Adam was shot in the chest by police during an “armed encounter,” according to CPD. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said it was a single bullet to the chest.
It is unclear yet when body camera footage of the shooting will be made public, as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Adam’s family will get the chance to watch the video.
Police never mentioned the person they shot was 13 years old. Instead, that information was released three days later by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to know who gave the teenager a gun.