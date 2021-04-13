CHICAGO (CBS) — Six members of the Cubs’ traveling party are now on baseball’s COVID-related list, and the Cubs clubhouse is on full alert.

As a precaution, infielder Matt Duffy has been added to the COVID-related list. He is the fourth Cubs player to hit the list in last 24 hours, but none have tested positive for COVID-19.

Relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam, and Dan Winkler were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list earlier.

Two coaches – first-base coach Craig Driver and bullpen coach Chris Young – did test positive for COVID over the last week.

The Cubs’ game against the Brewers in Milwaukee Tuesday night was still a go.

The Cubs were offered vaccines before the season opener. Manager David Ross wanted to clear up some misconceptions about his coaches Driver and Young.

“Many of our players are getting vaccinated. I talked to Craig and C.Y. last night, and they gave me permission to share their information. Craig’s already gotten one of the shots when it was first available to him. C.Y. had already been fully vaccinated, but it’s two weeks after you get the second shot that you’re fully vaccinated – that would have been Sunday. Chances are he’d contracted the COVID before,” Ross said. “They don’t want to scare anybody. They think the reason why they feel as good as they do is because they’ve had some version of the shot.”

The Cubs players on the COVID list are just precautionary right now due to close contact or not feeling well.