CHICAGO (CBS) — There were calls Thursday night for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to resign, following the release of the video of the police shooting that killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, protesters from Little Village gathered in that neighborhood and also made a trip to Millennium Park with very specific demands.

They want the officer punished, but it goes beyond that.

Few have forgotten the slow trickle of information after the shooting,

and for that, they want Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown to resign.

Ask people in Little Village, and they will tell you what happened to Adam comes down to one frame of video where his hands are up before the fatal shot was fired that early morning on Monday, March 29.

“In that video, the truth came out,” said Baltazar Enriquez of the Little Village Community Council. “Adam had his hands up.”

The Little Village Community Council played host to its neighbors reeling after seeing video of the night Ogden (10th) District Officer Eric Stillman shot and killed the teen. What happened minutes, even seconds before did not matter to those gathered.

“I don’t care who Adam was or what he was doing at 2:30 in the morning. I’m tired of all of that,” said community organizer Reyna Wences. “The question is why do police shot to kill? And that has to be answered.”

Since Adam grew up on those same blocks, his death feels like proof to his neighbors that Little Village gets forgotten – financially and otherwise.

“We are tired of the community not having enough resources for our youth. (no super for this woman,” a woman said.

So they blame Officer Stillman for pulling the trigger, but also Mayor Lightfoot and the Supt. Brown. The Community Council called on them to resign.

“It’s a shame that these police officers, instead of protecting us, they’re killing us. And this is how they treat Little Village, because we’re Mexican, and because we’re brown,” Enriquez said. “And today, we will say, stop!”

The group said they will be back on the streets Friday evening. They will be gathering outside the mayor’s home to make sure she hears them.