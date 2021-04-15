CHICAGO (CBS) — Videos were released Thursday showing Chicago Police shooting and killing 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Following the videos, protesters gathered downtown and marched to the Magnificent Mile, and protests were also held at Union Park and other areas.

9:33 p.m.: CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reports demonstrators are blocking traffic at Washington Boulevard and Ashland Avenue near Union Park.

#AdamToledo demonstrators now blocking traffic at Washington and Ashland near Union Park. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/SplMxrH4Gd — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) April 16, 2021

9:28 p.m.: The downtown march reportedly ended at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street.

8:58 p.m.: Officers in helmets were on the scene at FOP Headquarters.

8:53 p.m.: Protesters were headed south through the Loop, making a stop in front of the Chicago Theatre.

8:50 p.m.: 8:50 p.m.: Demonstrators have gathered outside the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Headquarters at 1412 W. Washington Blvd.

8:15 p.m.: The group on the Magnificent Mile has reportedly turned back south on Michigan Avenue from Chicago Avenue.

8:13 p.m.: Protesters were reportedly gathered outside Chicago Public Safety Headquarters at 3510 S. Michigan Ave. Activist Ja’Mal Green had announced a rally there, calling for a complete overhaul of the Chicago Police Department and the resignation of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

8:05 p.m.: Video posted to Twitter showed protesters on Michigan Avenue near the Water Tower chanting: “Hey hey! Ho ho! Lori Lightfoot’s got to go!”

"Hey hey, ho ho, Lori Lightfoot's got to go"#ChicagoProtest pic.twitter.com/cckpgdpSgz — Cat Hyde Кот Хайд (I'm just here for my ban)🖤🧡 (@KBoomhauer) April 16, 2021

7:45 p.m.: Protesters were stopped on Michigan Avenue just north of the DuSable Bridge after marching across. They held a banner reading, “Defund the Police.”

7:35 p.m.: A group of protesters gathered in a circle at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive before marching across the DuSable Bridge on the sidewalk. A Citizen app report estimated the crowd size at about 50.

6 p.m.: CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported the Little Village Community Council said the video shows that Adam did not have a gun in his hand the exact moment a Chicago Police Officer opened fire, killing him.

The group said they want the officer charged, and said city leaders should be held accountable for what they call a cover up in the first 48 hours after the shooting.

2:30 p.m.: Police have released videos of the shooting that killed Adam early on March 29 in Little Village. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports the footage shows Adam and 21-year-old Ruben Roman standing on a street corner when several shots were fired.

Both then ran past a church and into a nearby alley. Body camera footage shows an officer chasing Adam down the alley, telling the boy to show the officer his hands.

“Stop! Stop right f***ing now! Hands! Show me your f***ing hands!” the officer is heard saying.

Adam can then be seen stopping near a gap in the fence in the alley, with both hands at his side, his left shoulder facing the officer.

When the video is slowed down, a frame of the footage does appear to show a gun in Adam’s hand just before he raises his arms and the officer opens fire.

The first time a gun is clearly visible in the officer’s body camera video is about 2 minutes and 30 seconds after the officer shot Adam, when the officer shines his flashlight on a handgun on the ground, leaning against the fence next to Adam, on the other side of the alley.