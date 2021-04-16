CHICAGO (CBS/AP)– At least eight people were fatally shot at a FedEx Facility in Indianapolis late Thursday night, and police have begun searching the suspected gunman’s home in an effort to determine a motive.

The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana, two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told The Associated Press. The investigators searched a home in Indianapolis associated with Hole and seized evidence, including desktop computers and other electronic media, the officials said. The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Indianapolis police said earlier that they had not yet discovered the gunman’s motive for opening fire with a rifle late Thursday night at a FedEx processing center near the Indianapolis airport.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department said officers responded to an active shooting incident after shots were fired at the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operation Center, located at 8951 Mirabel Road.

The IMPD confirmed, in a press conference Friday morning, the shooter took his own life at the scene. Police said the suspect likely used a rifle during the shooting incident.

Police said the suspect got out of his car and started shooting outside of the facility. Police said the suspect then went into the facility and continued shooting.

Police said the shooting may have only lasted minutes.

“He appeared to randomly start shooting,” police said.

The eight people who were fatally shot were pronounced dead at the facility, police said. Police confirmed five people were taken to local hospitals with injuries related to the shooting. Two other victims were treated on the scene and released.

One person is in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

Officials with the coroner’s office began the process of identifying victims Friday afternoon, a process they said would take several hours.

Police Chief Randal Taylor noted that a “significant” number of employees at the facility are members of the Sikh community, and the Sikh Coalition later confirmed that members of the community were among the wounded and killed.

The coalition, which identifies itself as the largest Sikh civil rights organization in the U.S., said in a statement that it expected authorities to “conduct a full investigation — including the possibility of bias as a factor.” The coalition’s executive director, Satjeet Kaur, noted in the statement that more than 8,000 Sikh Americans live in Indiana.

The families’ agonizing waiting was exacerbated by the fact that most employees aren’t allowed to carry cellphones inside the FedEx building, making contact with them difficult.

“When you see notifications on your phone, but you’re not getting a text back from your kid and you’re not getting information and you still don’t know where they are … what are you supposed to do?” Mindy Carson said early Friday, fighting back tears.

Later Friday morning, Carson said she had heard from her daughter Jessica, who works in the facility and that she was OK. She was going to meet her, but didn’t say where.

FedEx said in a statement that cellphone access is limited to a small number of workers in the dock and package sorting areas to “support safety protocols and minimize potential distractions.”

FedEx Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frederick Smith called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

“This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel,” he wrote in an email to employees.

One man said his niece was sitting in her car when she was shot.

An FBI Indiana Field Office representative said a motive is not known at this time.

FedEx confirmed officials are “fully cooperating” with the investigation” and released a statement on their website.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” FedEx officials said.

Family members of Fedex Employees who are attempting to come to the scene please go to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Drive, Indianapolis #FedEx @IMPDnews pic.twitter.com/RVd6CZPtcJ — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 16, 2021

According to Indiana State Police, family members of FedEx employees should go to the Holiday Inn Express located at 8555 Stansted Drive. A victim’s assistance unit are available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the IMPD at 317-327-3475.

CBS News has live updates on the shooting.

This is a developing story.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)