CHICAGO (CBS) — Who is Adam Toledo?
• Adam Toledo, a seventh grader at Gary Elementary School, was shot in the chest and killed by a Chicago Police officer around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, March 29, in an alley near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Little Village.READ MORE: With Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Still Paused, Chicago Switching Some Vaccination Programs To Moderna And Pfizer
• A family attorney said Adam lived with his mother, grandfather, and two siblings, and Adam wanted to become a police officer.READ MORE: Indianapolis FedEx Shooting: Here's What We Know So Far
• Adam was reported missing by his mother, Elizabeth Toledo, on Friday, March 26. He returned home the following day, but his mother did not call police to report he had returned home. Officers found out he was home when they called the home to check on the missing persons report filed the night before. On March 31, detectives again called Elizabeth Toledo to say that the description of her son resembled an unidentified person in the morgue. Elizabeth then told detectives she hadn’t seen her son since he had left home again, either late on March 27 or early on March 28. She did not report him missing a second time.MORE NEWS: 8 People Dead, Multiple Injured After Shooting At FedEx Facility In Indianapolis
• The Toledo family viewed body cam video of the police shooting on Tuesday, April 13, at the headquarters of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.