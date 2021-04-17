CHICAGO (CBS) — At least seven people have been shot, one of them fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago.
The weekend’s gun violence began shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, when an 18-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman inside a business in the 3600 block of West 16th Street in the Lawndale neighborhood, and a person walked in and shot both of them.
The 18-year-old man, identified as Jawon Ward, was shot in the chest and face, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The 44-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
In other shootings this weekend:
- Shortly after midnight Saturday, a 20-year-old man was walking in the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue in Park Manor, when someone shot him in the hand. The victim told police he did not see the shooter. He took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- At about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was driving in the 300 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, when someone drove up in a Nissan Rogue and shot him in the back. The victim drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
- Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was riding in a car in the 11800 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Morgan Park, when a gunman in another vehicle shot him in the chest, arm, and hand. The victim was driven to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, where he was listed in critical condition.
- At about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old woman was shot in the thigh inside a home on the 800 block of East 130th Place in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. She took herself to Advocate Trinity Hospital, and later was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was listed in serious condition.
- Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was in the back yard of a home in the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the left leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.