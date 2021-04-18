CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 15 people have been shot, one of them fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago.
The weekend's gun violence began shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, when an 18-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman inside a business in the 3600 block of West 16th Street in the Lawndale neighborhood, and a person walked in and shot both of them.
The 18-year-old man, identified as Jawon Ward, was shot in the chest and face, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The 44-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
Early Sunday morning, two people were shot on the Bishop Ford Freeway. Illinois State Police reported that they learned from Chicago Police that there had been a shooting between 120th and 108th streets on the northbound Bishop Ford, and they victims had headed north onto the Dan Ryan Expressway and gotten off at 75th Street.
Two women, a 32-year-old driver and a 42-year-old passenger, had suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and were taken to an area hospital for treatment, state police said.
It was believed that they were shot by someone in an unknown vehicle headed north on the Bishop Ford. All northbound lanes of the expressway near the scene were closed for a couple of hours following the shooting.
In other shootings this weekend:
- Shortly after midnight Saturday, a 20-year-old man was walking in the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue in Park Manor, when someone shot him in the hand. The victim told police he did not see the shooter. He took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- At about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was driving in the 300 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, when someone drove up in a Nissan Rogue and shot him in the back. The victim drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
- Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was riding in a car in the 11800 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Morgan Park, when a gunman in another vehicle shot him in the chest, arm, and hand. The victim was driven to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, where he was listed in critical condition.
- At about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old woman was shot in the thigh inside a home on the 800 block of East 130th Place in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. She took herself to Advocate Trinity Hospital, and later was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was listed in serious condition.
- Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was in the back yard of a home in the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the left leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 4:59 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place in Englewood when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The victim was shot in the lower back and the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:47 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old woman was headed north in a vehicle on Morgan Street at 52nd Street in Back of the Yards when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up behind her and someone inside shot her, police sad. The victim was shot in the left arm and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 9:06 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the arm by her 29-year-old boyfriend during a domestic quarrel in a building in the 6300 block of South Talman Avenue in Chicago Lawn, police said. The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, while the man remained at large as of Sunday.
- At 10:31 p.m. Saturday, police were called for a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street in East Garfield Park and found a 34-year-old man in the alley with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. There were no witnesses to the incident.
- At 12:49 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was in the back seat of a vehicle in the 1700 block of West Cermak Road in Pilsen when two men got out of a black vehicle and shot her in the head. The driver of the car in which the girl was riding took her to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in fair condition. It was not known if the girl was the intended target, as she and others in the vehicle with her have been uncooperative with officers.
- At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was walking in the 6500 block of South Maryland Avenue in Woodlawn when two men came up and shot him in the arm. The victim found his own way to the U of C Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.
Also this weekend, a woman was stabbed to death in the 4700 block of South Champlain Avenue in Bronzeville. She was stabbed multiple times in the upper body by a man during a quarrel inside a home, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A suspect was arrested in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.