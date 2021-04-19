CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 27 people were shot, three of them fatally, over the weekend in Chicago.

Among those killed was a 7-year-old girl who was shot in a vehicle in Homan Square.

The weekend’s gun violence began shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, when an 18-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman inside a business in the 3600 block of West 16th Street in the Lawndale neighborhood, and a person walked in and shot both of them.

The 18-year-old man, identified as Jawon Ward, was shot in the chest and face, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The 44-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

At 4:18 p.m. Sunday, a 7-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man were in a vehicle in a McDonald’s drive-thru at Roosevelt Road and Kedzie Avenue, when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The girl was struck multiple times to the body, and an on-scene police unit took her to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she was pronounced dead.

The man was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Family identified the girl as Jaslyn Adams, and the man as her father, Jontae Adams. Jaslyn’s grandmother told CBS 2 that Jontae Adams called her as soon as the shooting happened, saying, “They shot my baby!”

“Y’all, please put the guns down,” said Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen. “Our kids want to play. My kids can’t even go out the door because of this violence. Please put the guns down.”

At about 11:20 p.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Madison Street in the South Austin neighborhood, when someone pulled up in a silver sedan and shot both of them.

The older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest, and was pronounced dead. The younger man also was taken to Mount Sinai, with a gunshot wound to the right leg, and was listed in good condition.

Early Sunday morning, two people were shot on the Bishop Ford Freeway. Illinois State Police reported that they learned from Chicago Police that there had been a shooting between 120th and 108th streets on the northbound Bishop Ford, and they victims had headed north onto the Dan Ryan Expressway and gotten off at 75th Street.

Two women, a 32-year-old driver and a 42-year-old passenger, had suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and were taken to an area hospital for treatment, state police said.

It was believed that they were shot by someone in an unknown vehicle headed north on the Bishop Ford. All northbound lanes of the expressway near the scene were closed for a couple of hours following the shooting.

On Sunday evening, four people were injured in three shootings within a span of a few blocks in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The first shooting happened at 6:39 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Huron Street. A 22-year-old man was standing on the block dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him, police said. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.

Just over half an hour later at 7:12 p.m., a man and woman were in a restaurant parking lot in the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue, at Kedzie Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them both. A 33-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Also at 7:12 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on the street in the 600 block of North Spaulding Avenue when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the Humboldt Park shootings remained under investigation Sunday night and have not been connected at this time.

In other shootings this weekend:

Shortly after midnight Saturday, a 20-year-old man was walking in the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue in Park Manor, when someone shot him in the hand. The victim told police he did not see the shooter. He took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was driving in the 300 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, when someone drove up in a Nissan Rogue and shot him in the back. The victim drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was riding in a car in the 11800 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Morgan Park, when a gunman in another vehicle shot him in the chest, arm, and hand. The victim was driven to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, where he was listed in critical condition.

At about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old woman was shot in the thigh inside a home on the 800 block of East 130th Place in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. She took herself to Advocate Trinity Hospital, and later was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was listed in serious condition.

Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was in the back yard of a home in the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the left leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 4:59 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place in Englewood when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The victim was shot in the lower back and the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 7:47 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old woman was headed north in a vehicle on Morgan Street at 52nd Street in Back of the Yards when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up behind her and someone inside shot her, police sad. The victim was shot in the left arm and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.

At 9:06 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the arm by her 29-year-old boyfriend during a domestic quarrel in a building in the 6300 block of South Talman Avenue in Chicago Lawn, police said. The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, while the man remained at large as of Sunday.

At 10:31 p.m. Saturday, police were called for a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street in East Garfield Park and found a 34-year-old man in the alley with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. There were no witnesses to the incident.

At 12:49 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was in the back seat of a vehicle in the 1700 block of West Cermak Road in Pilsen when two men got out of a black vehicle and shot her in the head. The driver of the car in which the girl was riding took her to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in fair condition. It was not known if the girl was the intended target, as she and others in the vehicle with her have been uncooperative with officers.

At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was walking in the 6500 block of South Maryland Avenue in Woodlawn when two men came up and shot him in the arm. The victim found his own way to the U of C Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.

At 4:35 p.m. Sunday, a man about 31 years old was in the 1400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue in West Town when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

At 8:57 p.m. Sunday, two men – ages 37 and 38 – were shot in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood. The men were sitting in a parked gray sedan when a white sedan went by and a man inside shot them both, police said. The younger man was shot in the chest in face, while the older man was shot in the chest. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Shortly after midnight Monday, a 29-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 1300 block of West 97th Place in the Longwood Manor neighborhood, when someone shot him in the left leg. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

Also this weekend, a woman was stabbed to death in the 4700 block of South Champlain Avenue in Bronzeville. She was stabbed multiple times in the upper body by a man during a quarrel inside a home, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A suspect was arrested in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.