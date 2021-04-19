CHICAGO (CBS) — A child hospitalized after being hot in the face during a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive earlier this month is now breathing on his own.

Doctors at Lurie Children’s Hospital said he is getting some breathing support.

“After over two weeks of intensive care treatment, Kayden Swann, now 22 months old, has been extubated and is breathing on his own with support,” said Doctor Marcelo Malakooti, Associate Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit , Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

“He has been transferred out of our pediatric intensive care unit. Kayden is moving spontaneously and continues to be very responsive to treatment, is alert and active. We are optimistic for his continued recovery,” he added.

“We are thrilled to report this very good outcome after such a serious head injury. He continues on a very positive trajectory, and I expect him to have a great road ahead. I am grateful to the expert surgeons, doctors, nurses and therapists that provided round the clock trauma care to Kayden. Additionally, thankful to our team of social workers and family services staff for providing support to Kayden’s family during this difficult time.

This is extremely good news for Kayden and his family, and for all of us as we wrestle with continued incidents of gun violence.”

The 21-month-old boy was a passenger in a car shot at over the course of two blocks on northbound Lake Shore Drive near Roosevelt Road along Grant Park on April 6. The child was shot in the face. Police radio communications indicated he was shot once in the temple and once in the jaw.

“The prognosis is very good. He’s going to require very intense rehabilitation to ensure that we can continue progress, but he has a pretty good prognosis. He has a good road ahead,” Malakooti said.

The white sedan carrying the child ended up crashing on Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Drive.

Jushawn Brown, who was driving the car Kayden was in, said he did everything he could to de-escalate the road rage incident and get away from the driver that brandished a weapon, then started firing at him.

Despite that, he was charged with felony weapons charges. He said he tried shouting that the lane was merging. And with that, the scariest minute of his life began. The driver of a Toyota sport-utility vehicle with Michigan plates brandished the weapon, shouted, chased, then began shooting.

Malakooti said there isn’t a release date set for the child, but he said it will be soon.

“Family, as you can imagine, is very happy with this news. They remained at his bedside very hopeful, and they could not be more thrilled with his recovery.”