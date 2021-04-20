CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready to ride the Ferris Wheel again.

Chicago’s Navy Pier will reopen on Friday April 30 after being closed months because of COVID concerns. It will be “restoring public access to select outdoor spaces and attractions and cautiously resuming partial operations with public health and safety at the forefront.”

The following spaces will be open to the public: Navy Pier parking garages, the pavilion, North and South Docks, Pier Park (including select rides and attractions), and the East End Plaza.

Tour boats and cruises, the new Sable hotel and some restaurants will be open at limited capacity (per government guidelines.) Navy Pier will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during this phase.

The tourist attraction was closed to the public since Labor Day.

“Following Navy Pier’s longest closure in recent history, we are anxious to reopen our spaces and safely welcome guests back to the Pier,” said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. “With mass vaccination rollouts now underway, we are eager to help guests safely reconnect to Chicago and its most treasured experiences, and remain committed to helping revive the city and region.”

Navy Pier will also host a special 10-minute fireworks show every Saturday in May at 9 p.m. to celebrate its reopening. The fireworks show will continue through

Memorial Day Weekend.

The first one is set for Saturday, May 1.

According to Navy Pier officials, there will be some COVID restrictions, including:

* Guests must wear a face mask at all times while visiting Navy Pier.

*Try to maintain six feet of distance between individuals who are not from the same party.

*People should also wash hands regularly and/or utilize the 90+ hand sanitizer dispensers available

throughout Navy Pier.

*Those who are sick, have COVID-19 symptoms or diagnosis, or have been exposed to someone with symptoms or diagnosis should stay home or seek medical attention.

*Physical distancing practices: Navy Pier has designated Social Distancing Ambassadors, who will be circulating

the Pier to cordially remind guests to practice physical distancing. Signs marking appropriate amount of space

are placed throughout the Pier for guidance.

*Gathering of large groups of more than 10 people is not allowed.

Anyone violating these rules will be asked to leave. Click here for more information on the reopening of Navy Pier and the restrictions that’ll be in place.