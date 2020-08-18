CHICAGO (CBS)– Navy Pier will temporarily close after Labor Day, officials announced Tuesday.
The pier will close starting Sept. 8, in an “effort to limit the financial burden and impact of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the organization.”
Officials said more than 70 local business have experienced “significantly low” attendance throughout the pandemic and will halt operations.
Outdoor spaces will also be closed to the public.
Navy Pier was first closed to the public from March 16 to June 10 due to COVID-19.