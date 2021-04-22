BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — The inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were shut down at 25th Avenue in Bellwood late Thursday because of police activity on the expressway.
At the scene, one car was surrounded by police tape, and two cars were off to the side of the road.
Around 4:40 p.m., we spotted one person being put into an ambulance.
We do not know the person's condition nor exactly what led to the injury.
Illinois State Police only said its troopers were on the scene assisting Chicago Police with traffic control. Chicago Police only said all traffic was shut down on the inbound Eisenhower at Mannheim Road.