CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are questioning a second person in connection to the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was killed in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Homan Square just over a week ago.

Detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation Monday night in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue in Lawndale, when SWAT units were called in for help, and the suspect later came out on his own.

The first suspect, 18-year-old Marion Lewis, was arrested last Thursday. Officers shot Lewis after a chase on the Eisenhower Expressway, where he tried carjacking a family before he was shot and arrested.

Lewis is facing a total of 19 felony charges, and is being held without bond.

Jaslyn was shot and killed on April 18 as she and her father sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road, at Kedzie Avenue. Investigators said Jaslyn was hit multiple times around her body. She was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Family said her father, Jontae Adams, 29, was also hit. Chicago Police said Adams was shot in the upper body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he is still recovering from his wounds.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video from the McDonald’s shows a silver Audi with a paper license plate and distinctive discoloration pull up behind the car with Jaslyn and her father. Two men with hoodies covering their faces jumped out of the car and shot into Adams’ car before getting back into the Audi, prosecutors said. When the victims’ car began to move forward again, the two men again got out of the Audi and fired into the victims’ vehicle again before getting back in the car and speeding away.

Prosecutors said Lewis stayed in a car while two other men with him got out and opened fire, and also said he had threatened Jaslyn’s father before.

The two shooters have not yet been charged, prosecutors said, and Lewis never exited the vehicle.

A total of 45 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police have not said if the second suspect arrested on Monday is believed to be one of the shooters.