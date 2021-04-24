CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple other felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams on Sunday, and with the violent chase that led to his arrest on the Eisenhower Expressway on Thursday.

Police said Marion Lewis faces a total of 19 felony charges, including one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of aggravated assault of a police officer.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown stopped short of saying Lewis is the suspected gunman in Jaslyn’s murder.

“He was involved in the murder of Jaslyn Adams,” the superintendent said.

Lewis was scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday afternoon.

Supt. David Brown @ChiefDavidBrown and Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announce the arrest and charging of Marion Lewis, 18, in the shooting death of 7-yr-old Jaslyn Adams on 4/18, and in the police involved shooting on I-290 on 4/22. @Area4Detectives #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/H56hRKAdtC — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) April 24, 2021

Brown said detectives are still searching for other suspects in the case.

“You can run, but you can’t hide. We are going to bring you to justice for this crime. The Adams family deserves nothing less, no question at all,” Brown said.

Police said late this past Sunday, Jaslyn was found in a bullet-ridden car – sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road, at Kedzie Avenue.

At least 30 shell casings surrounded the vehicle after the shooting at 4:18 p.m. The tinted windows on side were shot out. Bullet holes were left in the frame and back window as well.

Investigators said Jaslyn was hit multiple times around her body. She was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Family said her father, Jontae Adams, 29, was also hit. Chicago Police said Adams was shot in the upper body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

Police have said it’s unclear if the shooting that killed Jaslyn was believed to be in retaliation for something.

Lewis was shot and wounded by Chicago Police on the Eisenhower Expressway following a pursuit Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police have said Lewis crashed a car during the chase, and was trying to carjack a family on the expressway when police shot him.

The police Gang Unit had been conducting surveillance on the man in the western suburbs on Thursday when Lewis got in a car and tried to escape. Police tried to stop the car on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway near Mannheim Road at 4:10 p.m.

The man crashed his car on the shoulder and then tried to carjack a family that was stopped in traffic. Officers confronted the suspect and shot him multiple times. He is expected to survive.

Two weapons were recovered, and the suspect was taken to an area hospital. Chicago Police Chief of Detecives confirmed one of the weapons was an AK-47, and both weapons were connected to Jaslyn’s murder.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was also investigating following the police shooting.