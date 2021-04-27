TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Those who would rather have the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine can get it at the Tinley Park mass vaccination site starting on Wednesday.
Cook County Health will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the site at 18451 Convention Center Dr. in Tinley Park. The two-dose Moderna shot will also be available.
Those who come to the site may choose which vaccine they prefer. The site is open for appointments and walk-ins for anyone 18 or older.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light to resuming administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, after a pause due to a handful of blood clot cases.
Meanwhile, Cook County Health noted that the Matteson mass vaccination site at 4647 Promenade Way in Matteson will be changing effective Friday. The hours will now be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate those who cannot come for the vaccine during normal business hours.
The Matteson site offers the Pfizer vaccine, which can be given to those 16 and over. A parent or guardian must accompany those who are 16 or 17.
While walk-ins are welcome at all Cook County Health mass-vaccination sites, appointments can still be made by going to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.