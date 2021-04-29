(CBS Chicago/CBS LA) — Offensive lineman Rashawn Slater on Thursday night became the first Northwestern Wildcats to go in the top 15 picks of the NFL Draft in nearly four decades, as he was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Slater went to the Chargers at No. 13 overall. The last time a Wildcat went in the top 15 was when the Denver Broncos selected Chris Hinton at No. 4 overall in 1983.
Slater was a three-year starter for the Wildcats along the offensive line playing both left and right tackle. He opted out of playing in the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.