DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Draft, northwestern, Northwestern Wildcats, Rashawn Slater

(CBS Chicago/CBS LA) — Offensive lineman Rashawn Slater on Thursday night became the first Northwestern Wildcats to go in the top 15 picks of the NFL Draft in nearly four decades, as he was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Slater went to the Chargers at No. 13 overall. The last time a Wildcat went in the top 15 was when the Denver Broncos selected Chris Hinton at No. 4 overall in 1983.

Slater was a three-year starter for the Wildcats along the offensive line playing both left and right tackle. He opted out of playing in the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff