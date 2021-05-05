CHICAGO (CBS) — A tasty Chicago tradition over 95 years old is now available in west suburban Lombard.
On Wednesday, Rainbow Cone opened its new location, where you can still order the signature five-flavor rainbow cone. Or, try something new.
The Lombard location will have soft serve with mix-ins and vegan sorbet flavors.
It's FINALLY HERE! 😍 Rainbow Cone Lombard is officially OPEN!
Come one, come all and celebrate with all your favorites! 🌈 Scooping Sunday to Thursday, 11am-11pm and Friday to Saturday, 11am to 11:30pm. pic.twitter.com/2eQ5DVqGQC
— The Original Rainbow Cone (@originalrainbow) May 5, 2021