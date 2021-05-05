DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A tasty Chicago tradition over 95 years old is now available in west suburban Lombard.

On Wednesday, Rainbow Cone opened its new location, where you can still order the signature five-flavor rainbow cone. Or, try something new.

The Lombard location will have soft serve with mix-ins and vegan sorbet flavors.

