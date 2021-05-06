CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested on two felony charges, after police said he shot two women who were stopped at a traffic light in the South Austin neighborhood in December.
Joshua Jones is charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and is due to appear in bond court on Friday.
Police said he was arrested by federal marshals and the Chicago Fugitive Apprehension Unit on Tuesday at Stateville Correctional Center, after he was identified as the gunman who shot two women in South Austin on Dec. 23, 2020. Illinois Department of Correction records show Jones began serving an 8-year prison sentence in March for a felony gun possession conviction.
Police said two women, ages 22 and 24, were stopped at a traffic light heading east on Harrison Street at Cicero Avenue around 1:20 p.m. on that day, when Jones pulled up alongside them in another vehicle and started shooting.
The victims' vehicle came to rest after hitting a parked car on Harrison Street on the other side of Cicero Avenue, police said.
The older woman was shot in the face and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition, police said. The younger woman was shot in the right foot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.